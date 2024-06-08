Suspects steal electric bikes after slamming truck into Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for those responsible for breaking into a bike shop in northeast Fresno, twice.
The suspects shattered a window of Trek Bikes on Friant Road and Fresno Street in the early morning hours of April 17th.
The thieves quickly getting away with five e-bikes valued at more than $23,000
Less than two weeks later, thieves target the business again on April 30th.
Video shows a blue GMC Sierra pick up crashing through the front entrance, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage.
The two suspects are then seen loading six e-bikes worth more than $30,000 dollars into the truck.
Authorities have not said if the two incidents are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.