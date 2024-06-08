Suspects steal electric bikes after slamming truck into Fresno business

  • Watch Now

Saturday, June 8, 2024
Police are searching for those responsible for breaking into a bike shop in northeast Fresno, twice.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for those responsible for breaking into a bike shop in northeast Fresno, twice.

The suspects shattered a window of Trek Bikes on Friant Road and Fresno Street in the early morning hours of April 17th.

The thieves quickly getting away with five e-bikes valued at more than $23,000

Less than two weeks later, thieves target the business again on April 30th.

Video shows a blue GMC Sierra pick up crashing through the front entrance, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage.

The two suspects are then seen loading six e-bikes worth more than $30,000 dollars into the truck.

Authorities have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

