Suspects wanted for assault and robbery in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for two suspects involved in an assault and robbery in the Tower District.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. on November 10t in the area of Olive and Broadway Avenues, near the Splash Bar.

Surveillance video posted on the Fresno Police Department's Facebook page captured the assault.

Police say the victim was followed and attacked while walking to his vehicle.

The criminals stole several items from the victim, who was injured and treated at the hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

