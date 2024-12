Suspects wanted for robbery of central Fresno liquor store

Police are looking for several suspects accused of stealing alcohol and food from a central Fresno business.

Police are looking for several suspects accused of stealing alcohol and food from a central Fresno business.

Police are looking for several suspects accused of stealing alcohol and food from a central Fresno business.

Police are looking for several suspects accused of stealing alcohol and food from a central Fresno business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for several suspects accused of stealing alcohol and food from a central Fresno business.

The robbery happened last month on November 22 at about 10:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects entered USA Liquor on Cedar near McKinley, stole the merchandise and assaulted the employees.

If you have any information on the identity and-or the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.