1 of 2 teens shot in Tulare County dies in hospital, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says one of two 14-year-old boys shot in Pixley last week has died in the hospital.

The shooting happened around midnight Tuesday near E. Lavinia Avenue.

That's where they found two 14-year-olds with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Both boys were taken to the hospital. Investigators say the boy who was in critical condition is the one who passed away.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide an update on the other teen's condition.

Deputies found the suspect, 23-year-old Jeremiah Graham, later that day at a home in Visalia.

He was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies say they will seek to charge Graham with one count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.