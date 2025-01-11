Thieves crashing car to burglarize ''Valley Stealz'' caught on camera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley business was forced to close after thieves crashed a car through the storefront.

It happened at "Valley Stealz" around 5 a.m. Monday. The business is located on Schnoor Street near Cleveland Avenue in Madera.

Surveillance video shared with Action News shows a car crash through the glass and metal bars, then drive straight to the back of the store.

Three people are seen entering the business, taking items including shirts, hoodies and shoes.

The shoes were for display-only so there was just one of each pair.

Madera Police are working with Fresno investigators to see if this crime is connected to a string of similar burglaries in the past few weeks.