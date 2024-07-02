Thieves steal from church fireworks stand in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the thieves who stole from a church fireworks stand in southeast Fresno.

On Sunday morning, church members at Second Chance Foursquare Ministry found thousands of dollars worth of fireworks and equipment taken from their shipping container.

The small community church is now asking for support as time runs out on the critical fundraiser.

"I felt devastated for one, and now it's going to be harder for us to make up those finances," says Edward Castro.

About $45,000 worth of fireworks were stolen.

We're told insurance will cover about $30,000, so the church still has a sizable margin to make-up.

If you want to help with either a purchase or donation, the stand is located on Shaw near Marty.