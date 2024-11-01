Thieves target pizza shop for a third time in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of a pizza shop are frustrated over another burglary at their northwest Fresno business.

99-Craft Pizza located on Nees Avenue shared surveillance video of the crime.

It shows a burglar busting through a window just after 4 am on Sunday and stealing the cash register.

The business owners say it's the third time they've been hit.

An almost identical crime happened at the pizzeria in July of 2022.

The thieves made off with two cash drawers and forced the owners to postpone their grand opening.

The owners say the repeated crimes have been costly and disruptive for the small business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the business.