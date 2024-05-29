Thieves wanted for breaking into jewelry store at Tulare Outlets

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for thieves who broke into a jewelry store at the Tulare Outlets.

It happened around 8:30 pm at the Kay Jewelers store on Monday night.

The crooks entered the store next door and opened a hole in the wall into the jewelry store.

Once inside, they smashed open the display cases, snatching up handfuls of valuables.

They may have been able to take more if they hadn't been interrupted by a security guard.

They bolted and jumped into a dark-colored car.

"It was multiple subjects that were seen inside the business and then seen fleeing the business," said Tulare Police Sgt. Rosa Moreno.

Police are trying to figure out what and how much was stolen from the store. As they continue to investigate the crime and search for the thieves, officers will be upping their patrols around the Tulare Outlets.

"Any type of theft that occurs with any of our commercial businesses or even from residentials it's always concerning for the police department," said Sgt. Moreno.

"Especially with such high value items. We want to make sure that businesses feel safe to come to the City of Tulare."

The news of the burglary is shocking to Janet Anguiano and her family.

They shop at the Tulare Outlets a few times a week and usually feel safe.

Now, they are going to be more cautious.

"I don't feel like I'm going to get robbed by anybody," said Anguiano. "It's kind of shocking, a little scary."

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the crime to contact the department.

Another customer told Action News said she never goes shopping alone. Kay Jewelers hopes to be open tomorrow.

Action News contacted Signet Jewelers, the parent company of Kay Jewelers, but they directed us to the police.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.