Local TikTok influencers weigh in on SCOTUS ruling in favor of banning app

Local influencers and businesses are wondering what's next after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on TikTok Friday.

Local influencers and businesses are wondering what's next after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on TikTok Friday.

Local influencers and businesses are wondering what's next after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on TikTok Friday.

Local influencers and businesses are wondering what's next after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on TikTok Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The clock is ticking on TikTok.

Friday, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld a law banning the app starting Sunday over fears the Chinese Communist Party could demand information on U.S.-based users.

This means Apple and Google must pull it from app stores.

RELATED: TikTok is set to be banned Sunday | Here's what it means for you

Lauren Chun uses the platform to spotlight hidden gems around Fresno.

"I'm sad. I feel like TikTok has created such a community for people. Especially right now with things like the LA wildfires and stuff, gofundme's and people's stories that would not have been able to be shared to this many people if it wasn't for something like TikTok," said Local TikToker, Lauren Chun.

Michael Castillo, better known as "Mikeythefoodieguy," visits Valley restaurants and saw his videos' immense impact.

"I started getting messages from restaurants telling me, 'Hey bro, we had a line out the door, everyone said they saw it on TikTok on your page,' so I said, hey, well, it's helping people, just keep it going," said Castillo.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the ruling states. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."

Fresno State Marketing professor Dr. Breck Harris says a ban will lead to economic losses.

"The result of these 7 million businesses using TikTok itself. They generate about 15 billion dollars a year in e-commerce sales. So the loss of this platform is going to have a significant impact on our American economy," said Dr. Breck Harris.

Users are protesting by flocking to Chinese-owned apps "RedNote" and "Lemon8."

RELATED: What is RedNote, the Chinese social media app that US TikTokers are flocking to?

But none are like TikTok.

"I'm hopeful that there could be something similar. But right now, it's kind of hard to tell. I, I can't even imagine if there could be, you know," said Chun.

"You could find many different videos, whether its funny videos, cooking videos, even food videos, like mine. People love TikTok, and its a shame that its going to get banned," said Castillo.

The enforcement of the ban will now be up to President-elect Trump's administration.

Friday, he posted to Truth Social to "stay tuned" for a decision in the not-too-distant future.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.