Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park reopening to public

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park will reopen to the public at 7 am Monday.

The park is excited to welcome visitors and staff back once again to the high country of Tuolumne Meadows.

Please make sure you are prepared and stocked up before setting off on your way to the high country.

There is no food service or fuel available, and campgrounds are not open yet.

A reservation is required to drive into Yosemite on weekends and Juneteenth this month, every day from July 1 through August 16, then weekends and holidays through October 27.

