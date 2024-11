Tips to save money while holiday shopping

The holiday shopping season is here, and many of us are starting to check off that gift list.

The holiday shopping season is here, and many of us are starting to check off that gift list.

The holiday shopping season is here, and many of us are starting to check off that gift list.

The holiday shopping season is here, and many of us are starting to check off that gift list.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday shopping season is here, and many of us are starting to check off that gift list.

We spoke with Rod Griffin from Experian about some money-saving strategies.