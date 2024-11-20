Tips for staying safe this holiday shopping season in Tulare County

The holiday season is here and thieves will be looking for easy targets to steal gifts.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the holiday season approaches thousands of people in Tulare County will be out shopping for gifts.

The Tulare Police department says they have extra officers ready to go during Black Friday and the Christmas season.

They say they see an uptick of thieves breaking into cars and crimes of opportunity, but there are ways to not be a victim of theft while out shopping..

Prevention starts before you even step out of your vehicle..

"When you're looking for a location to park if you're going to be doing your shopping at nighttime, try to identify those locations that are well lit," explained Tulare Police Sgt. Rosa Moreno.

She also says make sure to lock your car.

Do not leave valuables where people can see them. Put them in your trunk or take them home.

If you're shopping with young children, having a plan in case you get separated is a good idea.

"So knowing basic information such as their parents name, their last name, a phone number, maybe even an address," urged Sgt. Moreno.

Online shoppers should also only shop from sites they are familiar with and be vigilant with their bank statements.

If you're getting something delivered, make sure someone is home to pick it up.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office also says ensuring your home is locked, has security cameras and is well-lit with motion sensors or lights with timers is important..

Plus, be mindful of what you share, especially online.

"Avoid posting vacation plans online. We are all on social media now so you wanna make sure you don't put your vacation plans, where people know you are out of town," said Tulare County Sheriff's Lt. Nathan Polk.

Local departments urge people to call their non-emergency line if you suspect someone of looking through people's vehicles, possibly see someone breaking into them, or if you find your car has been burglarized.

If you are caught stealing, Tulare police says you will be detained and possibly taken to jail.

You can contact the Tulare Police Department's non-emergency line by calling (559) 684-4290.