Triple digits return after record-setting summer in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit heat returned across Central California on Tuesday.

"That is frustrating, because you're expecting cooler weather and then it gets hotter again,"

Fresno resident Alyssa Reeves reacting to the roller coaster temperatures here in the Central Valley.

"I was upset cause i pulled out my sweaters last week cause it was cooler and then now it's getting hotter again and now I have to put them away,"

According to ABC News, this summer was the hottest on record for dozens of cities across the United States.

Action News AM Live Meteorologist Christine Gregory says Fresno is among those cities shattering heat records this year, with more than 50 days of triple digit heat.

"We had a record-breaking July. It was the hottest July on record, so I think that's already set this tone that it's been a very hot summer and we're starting to see some of that summer weather bleed into what is now the first week of fall," said Gregory.

Gregory says you shouldn't put away your summer clothes just yet, especially if you expect to be outside often.

Crews at The Fresno Fairgrounds were setting up ahead of the Big Fresno Fair, which opens on October 2nd.

Fair organizers are bracing for hot weather the first week of the fair.

"When it's this warm outside, safety is our top concern at the Big Fresno Fair. We have EMT's on sight, which don't often get used but they are here just in case," said Taylor Collins, program coordinator.

Collins says even though the forecast calls for warm weather, she's optimistic people will be able to enjoy the fair.

"When you go into one of our buildings, and you look at our fantastic exhibits, you look at the rich agricultural history, it's a cool experience," said Collins.

She adds that even with air conditioned buildings, people will find plenty of shaded areas with places to rest.

Collins says if you decide to come to the Big Fresno Fair, you can also bring a sealed water bottle for extra hydration.

