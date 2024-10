Tulare County authorities announce bust involving theft of ag equipment

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County authorities have announced a major bust involving the theft of heavy ag equipment.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed the results of Operation Tractor Pull, involving multiple agencies in Central California.

At least four arrests were made after six search warrants were served Tuesday morning

This is a developing story.