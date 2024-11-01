Tulare County elementary school teaching students how to celebrate Día De Los Muertos

A Lindsay Elementary school is teaching students how to shine a light on the dearly departed on Día De Los Muertos.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Reagan Elementary in Lindsay, a massive altar is set up inside of the cafeteria for the Day of the Dead.

Mrs. Shanna Lemus is the teacher who has put this altar together for the last three years and says it's been a humbling and memorable experience every year.

"When we put up the altar and we look at the pictures, it gives us the opportunity where we can stop for a second and think of those beautiful memories that those loved ones left behind for us," Lemus said.

She encouraged her students, like seventh grader Yuselmi Perez, who recently lost her grandfather, to participate.

" [ Lemus ] was so excited to do this altar. She told us to bring our pictures and I brought my grandpa," Perez said.

Principal Rachel Arrendondo, alongside staff and students, also took part in their school altar, placing photos.

"He was just amazing and he is gone too soon and then my Tio Henry who passed a year ago, that is his dad," Principal Arrendondo said while addressing a photo on the altar.

Arredondo says it's incredible to be part of a tradition that is allowing students to either connect with their roots or respect a different culture.

"We have learners that have lost grandparents, siblings, parents and their photos are up here so they feel proud and special," Principal Arrendondo said.

