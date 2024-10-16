List of 2024 Día de los Muertos events in the Central Valley

Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Día de los Muertos this year.

Here's a list of events happening around the region:

DATES: Thursday, October 31st, 10am-1pm

ADDRESS: Fresno City College University Hall

INFORMATION: Save the date for our Annual Día De Los Muertos Celebration where we come together and display beautiful ofrendas and share stories of our loved ones.

DATES: Friday, November 1st, 3pm-5pm

ADDRESS: Maxie L Parks Community Center, Fresno

INFORMATION: Teens, drop in and decorate your very own sugar skull mask! All materials provided to help you celebrate Día de los Muertos in style. Ages 13-17. No registration necessary.

DATES: Friday, November 1st, 8pm

ADDRESS: Fulton 55

INFORMATION: A celebration for Día de los muertos/Day the Music Died New Old Man as Buddy Holly Macondo as Richie Valens Plus special guest Tickets: $15 Doors: 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets available at fulton55.com or Tower District Records.

DATES: Saturday, November 2nd, 4pm-9pm

ADDRESS: 23647 Ave 17, Madera

INFORMATION: Día De Los Muertos Madera by Madera Charros Unidos. Food, music, folkloric dance, altar exhibition, raffles and more.

DATES: Friday, November 1st, 5pm-7pm

ADDRESS: Woodlake Public Cemetery

INFORMATION: Things are starting to look a little spooky around town, and The Woodlake Public Cemetery wants to help take that to another level! Introducing the very first Día de los Muertos event on Friday, November 1st from 5-7pm! An evening of mariachi, ballet folklorico, food and family! Enter the headstone decorating contest by visiting their website.

DATES: Friday, November 1st, 5pm-10pm

ADDRESS: Main Street, Visalia

INFORMATION: The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites you to a special downtown Visalia festival honoring our ancestors and loved ones who have passed. This celebration blends indigenous and Catholic roots with a unique Visalia style. What You'll Experience: Local vendors showcasing beautiful art, Face painting for all ages, Delicious food from the Valley and Drinks provided by sponsor, Bueno Beverage. The event culminates in a powerful blessing from an Aztec dance group and live music from one of the Valley's favorite bands, Mezcal!

DATES: Saturday, November 2nd, 11am

ADDRESS: Miller Memorial Chapels, Visalia

INFORMATION: Come celebrate el día de los muertos with the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women. Join us for workshops to learn the history and traditions of this ancient celebration, then for our big event on November 2, 2024 at Miller Memorial Capel, in Visalia from 11am to 4pm. In 2023 we had thousands of attendees from all over the state.

DATES: Saturday, November 2nd, 5pm

ADDRESS: Hornitos Ghost Town Plaza

INFORMATION: Hornitos' ghost town vibe makes it a perfect place to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos/All Souls Day. After meeting in the plaza (where face paint and costumes are not uncommon) observers follow with a candlelight procession a short distance up the hill to historic St. Catherine's Church and cemetery. A stirring way to pay respects to those who came before in a setting unlike any other. This event begins at dusk.