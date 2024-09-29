Uber driver assaulted in Visalia armed robbery, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Uber driver is recovering in the hospital after being assaulted in a Visalia armed robbery.

Police responded to an armed robbery call just after midnight Sunday at the Highland Gardens apartment complex on North Highland Street.

Officers say an Uber driver had just dropped off a client when two men in a dark-colored SUV pulled up.

One of the men got out of the car, pulled out a gun and assaulted the victim.

After robbing the Uber driver, the suspects drove away north on Highland Street.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Health for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.