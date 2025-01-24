UC Merced Extension offers cannabis workforce certificate programs

Each certificate program costs about $1,000. There are no prerequisites, and you do not have to be a UC Merced student to enroll.

As the legalization of cannabis expands across the country, UC Merced is working hard to make sure students are well-trained for the workforce.

As the legalization of cannabis expands across the country, UC Merced is working hard to make sure students are well-trained for the workforce.

As the legalization of cannabis expands across the country, UC Merced is working hard to make sure students are well-trained for the workforce.

As the legalization of cannabis expands across the country, UC Merced is working hard to make sure students are well-trained for the workforce.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the legalization of cannabis expands across the country, UC Merced is working hard to make sure students are well-trained for the workforce.

Michael Pierick, the Director of Strategic Initiatives at UC Merced, says the university is always looking for ways to make sure student's skills match industry needs.

"When it comes to all of the different programs that we offer, we look for that opportunity to really fill that gap with the community," Pierick said.

The university partnered with Green Flower, a company that produces a curriculum to help people enter the cannabis industry.

Max Simon, the CEO, says they created the program and partnered with colleges and universities across the country because the cannabis industry needs well-trained workers to reduce the stigma around it.

"When you look at the cannabis industry, it can be hard to know who to trust," Simon said.

The three certificate programs now offered at UC Merced include cannabis cultivation, cannabis extraction and product development and cannabis retail specialist.

Simon says they made the courses entirely online to make them affordable, flexible and accessible.

Each certificate program costs about $1,000.

There are no prerequisites, and you do not have to be a UC Merced student to enroll.

"We want to create knowledgeable, skilled, trustworthy cannabis professionals," Simon said.

Pierick says the cannabis industry had more than 5% job growth year-over-year from 2023 to 2024.

He says UC Merced is optimistic that these new certificate programs will prepare students for a growing and in-demand career.

"It's really about developing those skill sets of our local region to help upskill, reskill if they're currently employed, so it's an exciting opportunity to get involved with -- even if you're just learning personally," Pierick said.

The next course begins on February 3. Prospective students can get $200 off if they register by January 31 with the code NEWYEAR200.

You can learn more and enroll in the course by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.