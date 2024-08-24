Valley Democratic applaud Harris' DNC speech, Republicans criticize it

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage in Chicago on Thursday night, Central Valley Democrats were there to welcome their new candidate.

"It was electrifying. It was exciting," Estella Kessler said. "I have never, and I've done a lot of campaigns, seen as positive as I saw this week," Doug Kessler said.

The Kesslers are delegates from Selma, and the husband and wife were at the United Center this week for the Democratic National Convention. The Kesslers were part of California's nearly 500 delegates.

"California was smack in the middle, right in front of the stage," Estella said. "There's a lot of us."

The California delegation put Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, over the top this week, ceremonially making them the party's nominees.

Harris spoke about issues on Thursday as she accepted the nomination and promised a "new way forward."

"...To a future with a strong and growing middle class because we know a strong middle class has always been critical to America's success," the Vice President said.

Harris' message landed strongly with the Kesslers, who say the economy, immigration, and even foreign policy are major issues for them this election.

"It was exciting to see that all the things she talked about were the things that I consider issues to be tackled," Estella said.

Many issues are the same for Valley Republicans, like former Congresswoman Connie Conway from Tulare.

Conway says Harris' speech was light on details and says talk is cheap when voters can judge Harris' record as vice president for themselves.

"What is this policy? What are you going to change that you haven't done in the past three-and-a-half years?" Conway said.

"Convince me that there's something you're going to do because your words are out there, your actions are out there."