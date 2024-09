Valley dental practice offering free wisdom teeth removal services for students

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Valley dental practice is taking action by providing wisdom teeth removal services for local students at no cost.

Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center is offering wisdom teeth extraction surgery for two students, allowing them to put more money towards college expenses.

It's through the "Wisdom For Wisdom" program.

You can apply at the practice's website by clicking here.

The deadline to apply is midnight on next Wednesday, July 31st.