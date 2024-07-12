Valley farmers market favorite quickly growing to catering events

A farmers market favorite has gained a following so large that they're now catering corporate events and weddings.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera family is turning up the heat on the Central Valley pizza scene.

Family-owned and operated, Marcelino's wood-fired Pizza has gained a farmers market following so big, that they're now catering corporate events and weddings.

Marcelino Garcia says when you order, you'll see everyone in the family is a part of the experience.

"They see us from making the pizza on the prep table, putting it in the oven and my son is either cooking it or watching the next station," Marcelino said. "My wife is cutting it and handing it out. I feel like people like the whole experience."

Catering is done buffet style, where four to five styles of pizza are on hand with a salad bar and woodfired breadsticks.

Whether it's a pop-up or a wedding, three ingredients are ever-present.

"Give God the glory, let him handle the rest," Marcelino said. "We make the pies and he handles the rest."

The mobile pizzeria features more than 15 recipes, including the traditional Margherita and pepperoni pizzas.

"We have a vito, which is a spicy sausage with red bell pepper, sautéed onions and garlic," Garcia said.

The menu also includes calzones, Chicago Tavern-style pizza and Detroit-style deep-dish pizza.

Recipes are inspired by Marcelino's favorite chefs

Recipes use locally sourced ingredients.

"Our tomatoes are some of the best tomatoes in the world, and they come out of the Central Valley, so why not use them," Garcia said.

Mushroom, basil, olive oil, peppers all grown in the Central Valley. Even meats are from local staples Sam's Deli and Saladino's.

"We said if we're going to do it, we're going to do it right," Garcia said. "We're going to do local products."

Ingredients are picked up fresh either the same day or night before, depending on the timing of the event.

"We always teach our kids that if you work hard at something, make an honest effort, you'll see the fruits of your labor," Garcia said.

In addition to catering events, Marcelino and family are still doing farmers' markets to connect with their regulars.

