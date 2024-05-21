Valley native Lynn Williams breaks NWSL goal-scoring record

Williams was born and raised in Fresno, where she played at Bullard High School before going to Pepperdine in Southern California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Making the Valley proud!

Lynn Williams scored her 79th league goal, becoming the National Women's Soccer League all-time scoring leader. Gotham FC earned a last-minute 2-1 win against the Chicago Red Stars at Red Bull Arena on Sunday night.

In the 57th minute, Jenna Nighswonger crossed the ball to Esther González at the far post. The forward volleyed it back across the goal for Williams, who headed in her record-setting goal and gave Gotham the lead.

Williams surpassed Sam Kerr's record across all competitions.

She recently represented the United States at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Williams was born and raised in Fresno, where she played at Bullard High School before going to Pepperdine in Southern California.

At Bullard, Williams set the school record for boys or girls in scoring with 117 career goals. She was named to the ESPN RISE All-American third team her senior year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.