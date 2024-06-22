Vigil held for man and woman who drowned at Angel Falls in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vigil was held Friday for a couple tragically killed in a hiking accident at Angel Falls in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says they received a frantic 911 call about a woman in the water on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found 34-year -old Monica Ledesma's body and items belonging to 35-year-old James Hall nearby.

His body was later recovered from the water.

Dozens of friends, coworkers, and family came to show their support and love for Ledesma and Hall during the vigil at the Chukchansi Pow Wow grounds.

"This maybe the hardest day of our lives," said James' mother. "But it's here for a reason and I think it's in the name of love."

Action News spoke with also spoke with Monica's mother, who said that her daughter and James were kind, loving, and goofy people.

"Kindness is something that runs through all of them," said Nancy O'Hara, who knew the two.

O'Hara said the two were like family.

"Not only were they kind and considerate, and took care of us old folks, took care of the young folks," said O'Hara.

"Their sense of humor. Especially those are things when we you get older, you really need in your life."

Family members tell Action News they've been touched by the outpouring of support they've received from the community.

"My heart hurts for you," said O'Hara. "But I see you've got God on your side. You'll understand, you're not afraid and you love them dearly and that love doesn't go away."

Monica's mother said that she leaves behind an 8-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.

GoFundMe pages have also been set up for both Monica and James.

