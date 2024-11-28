Voluntary recall issued for 2nd batch of RAW FARM milk after bird flu found in sample

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County farm has issued a voluntary recall for a second batch of raw milk after bird flu was found in a sample.

On Wednesday, RAW FARM announced that the virus was detected in a sample of a second lot of cream top raw milk.

At the state's request, the farm is warning consumers not to drink from bottles with the lot code 20241119 and a 'Best By' date of 12/07/2024.

This comes after the farm issued a voluntary recall on Sunday for another batch that the virus was found in.

That milk was sold in quart and half gallon sizes with an expiration date of November 27.

No illnesses have been associated with either batch of raw milk.