Voluntary recall issued for a single lot of RAW FARM milk following Bird Flu detection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to drink one specific batch of raw milk due to the detection of bird flu.

RAW FARM, the Fresno County-based raw dairy farm, issued the voluntary recall Sunday at the state's request.

RAW FARM says the affected lot (labeled with code 20241109) comprises only quart and half-gallon fluid milk sizes with the expiration date of 11/27/24.

State health officials say the detection was in a retail sample.

Raw Farm says their tests have come back negative.

The CDPH says no illnesses associated with this batch have been reported.

Consumers are urged to immediately return the milk to whatever store they purchased it from for a free replacement or refund.

Any store carrying the affected lot is asked to pull the raw milk from their shelves.

Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink.

California has reported 29 bird flu human cases, which includes one child.