Weekend rain and snow arrive in the Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids were trying to catch snow on Saturday afternoon once the flakes started to fall in the Shaver Lake area.

"Normally there's some snow up here. We have our same spot down the road. But we had to go up to Huntington this year," said Fresno resident Paul Johnson.

Johnson drove his family to about 7,000 feet in elevation to finally reach the snow.

"It was real crazy. We didn't know if we were gonna get to see any snow," said Johnson.

Sabrina Gragg and her friends traveled all the way from San Luis Obispo for a lackluster weekend in the snow.

"It was probably about a few inches of snow, and it was very hard, it wasn't fresh, it wasn't powdery. It was compact like the sun had melted it," said Gragg.

The lack of snow has been an ongoing concern.

"It's been a dry spell for sure. I said forever, every season is different. I've seen 50 of them now and they are always different. And this one started early was pretty good, was a pretty good Christmas and then it's been kind of a lull ever since," said China Peak Ski Resort CEO, Tim Cohee.

Meteorologists said there is a desperate need for more snow and rain.

"Current rainfall totals are definitely running below average since October," said ABC 30 Meteorologist Christine Gregory.

An AccuWeather map shows the current drought conditions in the Central Valley.

Saturday's rain isn't going to fix the abnormally dry conditions in the Central Valley, but Gregory said it's helpful.

"We've definitely seen drier years before. So, the fact that we're this isn't super unusual. But we definitely need to get some rain or some snow or we might be looking at the situation where we could be starting to get too much below average," said Gregory.

Cohee says the resort has almost all of its trails open. The ski resort plans to stay open until the end of April.

