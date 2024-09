Crews reach full containment on wildfire in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vegetation fire that burned through more than 170 acres of dry brush in Madera County is now fully contained.

CAL FIRE says the flames started just before 5 pm Sunday along Highway 41 and Avenue 11 -- that's near Valley Children's Hospital.

The flames started on the side of the roadway and were stopped at the San Joaquin River.

CAL FIRE says dry grass, mixed with winds, created a challenge for crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.