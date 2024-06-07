Woman arrested after stealing car with baby inside at west central Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car that had a 1-year-old child in the back seat.

Officers responded to the ARCO Gas Station on Clinton and Marks avenues just after 11 a.m. Friday.

"We had a frantic 911 caller reporting that her vehicle was just stolen," said Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department. "It was very difficult to speak with her. She was very distraught, crying, screaming... we were able to determine that her child was in the car when the vehicle was stolen."

Investigators say the mother of the child went inside the gas station and, at some point, an unknown woman drove away with the car. The car was described as a dark color 4-door Chevrolet.

Shortly after, Fresno police, the Fresno County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol worked together to track down the vehicle.

"CHP definitely was involved in the situation and luckily were able to use all our available resources, including our CHP helicopter," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

After the helicopter located the vehicle dumped near Hayes and Olive Avenues, they hoped for the best possible outcome.

"The first officer immediately reported and let us know that the child was safe in the back. The child was crying, seemed to be distraught, obviously, but seemed to be unharmed," said Lt. Dooley.

Two houses south, they also found and arrested the suspect.

"She's in her 40s, she's a member of our unhoused community, she does appear to be severely under the influence of something, and she is currently at CRMC," said Lt. Dooley. "She is going to be booked into the Fresno County Jail for the charges of auto theft, obviously and kidnapping and felony child endangerment."

Law enforcement says this is a good reminder to never leave anyone in your vehicle, especially in triple-digit temperatures.

Its not really worth that risk, especially with these hot temperatures in the coming days to come, the last thing you want to do is leave anybody unattended, a child a pet," said Salas.

"It is a horrible idea, an absolute, horrible idea, even if you are leaving your car running, to leave a child inside the vehicle unattended," said Lt. Dooley.

