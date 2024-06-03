Woman hit by car in Central Fresno, hospitalized in critical condition

Police say a woman in her late 20s was leaving the ARCO gas station eastbound outside the crosswalk on Blackstone.

Police say a woman in her late 20s was leaving the ARCO gas station eastbound outside the crosswalk on Blackstone.

Police say a woman in her late 20s was leaving the ARCO gas station eastbound outside the crosswalk on Blackstone.

Police say a woman in her late 20s was leaving the ARCO gas station eastbound outside the crosswalk on Blackstone.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Central Fresno.

It happened after 10 pm Sunday at Blackstone and Garland avenues just south of Dakota Avenue.

Police say a woman in her late 20s was leaving the ARCO gas station eastbound outside the crosswalk on Blackstone.

That's when she was hit by a vehicle going northbound at 40 to 45 miles per hour.

She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

They don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

