Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

Fresno police say a woman was walking when someone opened fire on her from a passing car, hitting her once in the arm.

The woman was able to walk to her home near Kern Street and Mayor Avenue, where she called police around 7:30 pm.

Officials are still working to figure out exactly where the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspect at this time.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.