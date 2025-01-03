Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.
Fresno police say a woman was walking when someone opened fire on her from a passing car, hitting her once in the arm.
The woman was able to walk to her home near Kern Street and Mayor Avenue, where she called police around 7:30 pm.
Officials are still working to figure out exactly where the shooting took place.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspect at this time.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.