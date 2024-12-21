Woman killed, several injured in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

A woman is dead, and several others are injured following a Merced head-on crash on Friday just before 6:30 p.m.

MERCED CO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Merced County.

Officers responded to Interstate 5, south of Highway 165 and south of Los Banos, on Friday just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials say a man driving a Jeep southbound on I-5 crossed the center median into the northbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on with a Dodge.

A woman and baby in the Jeep were ejected.

The woman later died from her injuries.

The man driving and the baby suffered major injuries.

The man driving the Dodge and a woman suffered major injuries.

A girl in the Dodge had no injuries.

All victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say drugs or alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.