Woman killed, several injured in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED CO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Merced County.
Officers responded to Interstate 5, south of Highway 165 and south of Los Banos, on Friday just before 6:30 p.m.
Officials say a man driving a Jeep southbound on I-5 crossed the center median into the northbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on with a Dodge.
A woman and baby in the Jeep were ejected.
The woman later died from her injuries.
The man driving and the baby suffered major injuries.
The man driving the Dodge and a woman suffered major injuries.
A girl in the Dodge had no injuries.
All victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities say drugs or alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.