Woman rescued after fire breaks out at central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire in central Fresno on Friday morning.

One person had to be rescued from the burning home.

First responders were called to Cedar and Grant avenues just after 10 am.

The house was engulfed in flames.

A woman was trapped in an enclosed patio in the backyard but a firefighter was able to help her to safety.

She was being evaluated for any injuries.

The extent of damage to the home is unknown