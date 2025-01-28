Woman shot in Madera home, suspect in custody, police say

Police say four people were in the home, and the 60-year-old victim was visiting at the time she was shot in the upper body.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized following a shooting in Madera.

It happened just after 10:30 pm Monday at a home on Solano and Carmel -- that's in a neighborhood near Olive Avenue and Knox Street.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Police arrested a man in his 60's.

They say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

No one else was injured.

Police are still investigating and have not said what led to the shooting.

