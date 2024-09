Woman suffers broken leg in central Fresno hit-and-run, police say

Police say the suspect confronted the victim about a theft, hit the victim with his car and drove away.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the driver who hit a woman in central Fresno and then took off.

It happened before 2:30 am Thursday on First and Clinton.

The woman suffered a broken leg.

Police say the suspect and the victim know each other and are both in their 30's.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward and contact police.