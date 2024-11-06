Workout Wednesday: Keeping your core strong
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 2:44PM
Workout Wednesday: Keeping your core strongIn this week's Workout Wednesday, fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few exercises to help you stay flexible and keep your balance.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're talking about keeping your core even, and much stronger.
In this week's Workout Wednesday, fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few exercises to help you stay flexible and keep your balance.
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.