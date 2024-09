Workout Wednesday: Mimicking your motion of daily activity

Mimicking your motion of daily activity can help you when you exercise.

Mimicking your motion of daily activity can help you when you exercise.

Mimicking your motion of daily activity can help you when you exercise.

Mimicking your motion of daily activity can help you when you exercise.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mimicking your motion of daily activity can help you when you exercise.

In this edition of "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us how they can be used in our everyday routine.