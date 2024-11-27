24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Workout Wednesday: Remembering to exercise during holidays

KFSN logo
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 8:02PM
Workout Wednesday: Remembering to exercise during holidays
In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy wants you to make sure you don't forget to exercise during this upcoming holiday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many are already thinking about the turkey, cranberry sauce and the stuffing.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy wants you to make sure you don't forget to exercise during this upcoming holiday.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW