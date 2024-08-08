Yosemite Jazz Train concert series offering scenic views with a show

You can hop on-board the Yosemite Jazz Train this weekend for a concert in the Sierra National Forest.

Grammy nominated pianist David Benoit will perform this Sunday at the Lewis Creek Amphitheater.

You ride the old steam train at the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad to the concert venue.

Upcoming concerts include blues rocker Tommy Castro and the Pain Killers and smooth jazz artist Keiko Matsui.

The Sugar Pine Railroad is located off Highway 41, just south of the Yosemite National Park entrance.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

