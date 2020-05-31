Society

South Valley business helping local non-profit stay afloat during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley business is helping a local non-profit continue its work during the pandemic.

The Source in Visalia serves the LGBT+ community throughout Tulare and Kings counties.

On Saturday, it partnered with Token Farms of Farmersville for an event called "Pot with a Purpose."

The dispensary is donating a portion of all proceeds to the non-profit.

Representatives say they're thankful for the donations, which will help them continue to fund important services during these challenging times.

"We are still fully operational, just in a virtual format and we hope sometime over the summer to get back to our physical center in downtown Visalia and restart in-person programs," says Nick Vargas.

The Source says this fundraiser was the first of its kind and they hope to make it a monthly event going forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliabusinessnon profit
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city
Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
Central California coronavirus cases
National Guard deployed to LA amid violent protests
Kings County deputies head to Los Angeles for assistance during protests
Man suffers critical injuries after being shot in head in northwest Fresno
ABC7 reporter Carlos Granda hit with tear gas as chaos spreads to Beverly Hills
Show More
Several Target stores closing in the Bay Area amid protests
Cornerstone Church reopens doors Sunday morning with capacity limit
3 arrested for drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
Traffic stop turns into drugs and weapons bust in Visalia
Los Angeles protests over George Floyd's death turn violent
More TOP STORIES News