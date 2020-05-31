South Valley business helping local non-profit stay afloat during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley business is helping a local non-profit continue its work during the pandemic.The Source in Visalia serves the LGBT+ community throughout Tulare and Kings counties.On Saturday, it partnered with Token Farms of Farmersville for an event called "Pot with a Purpose."The dispensary is donating a portion of all proceeds to the non-profit.Representatives say they're thankful for the donations, which will help them continue to fund important services during these challenging times."We are still fully operational, just in a virtual format and we hope sometime over the summer to get back to our physical center in downtown Visalia and restart in-person programs," says Nick Vargas.The Source says this fundraiser was the first of its kind and they hope to make it a monthly event going forward.