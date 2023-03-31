California politicians weigh in on Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan.

Fresno politicians weighed in on the historic indictment.

"There's often a two-tiered system we're seeing in this great country of ours. We want to keep it great. But what happened today was a national disgrace and should be of concern for everybody," said Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld. He said he disagrees with the indictment.

"It's a whole mix of things. On one hand, it's kind of a very proud moment for America. If this is true, that means even the rich and powerful can be held accountable for breaking the law. That's a wonderful thing. Everybody should applaud that," said David Rowell of the Fresno County Democratic Party.

Action News also spoke with Congressman Adam Schiff, who was a key part of House Democrats' efforts to impeach the former president.

Schiff called it a sad day for the country but said it showed everyone should be held accountable for their actions.

"I'm determined to defend the rule of law and I want to make sure people in congress like Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan, who have threatened to interfere with the Manhattan DA, don't interfere with the rule of law," said Schiff.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted his disdain for the indictment.

Congressman David Valadao sent Action News this statement saying:

"The indictment of a former U.S. President is unprecedented, but like every other American citizen President Trump has due process rights and will be able to make his case. I trust our legal system to find out if this indictment is in any way politically motivated."