Selma couple creates pretzel business during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the heart of Selma, a twisted business is taking shape.Knotty Chix is a pretzel based business created by Viviana Sisneros and her wife."My wife was craving pretzels and she wanted it with hot Cheetos and we went from there," Viviana said.The two women and their kids created the perfect receipt for a tasty pretzel. They decided to make creative treats too."We do have your average pretzel, which is salted or pepperoni, but we wanted to put a spin on ours, so we offer hot Cheetos pretzels. That's the craze, hot Cheetos in general. I love jalapeno poppers as well, as we make a jalapeno popper pretzel and then, of course, street corn, then tajin and chamoy pretzels believe it or not," Sisneros said.They also have sweet pretzels and sell their s'mores pretzels.The women started the business in June 2020 during the pandemic. They got the building in August but used a lot of their savings when a family member was sick.They're asking the community for help through the GoFundMe website to transform this empty storefront at High Street and McCall Avenue."The equipment that is not there; the Ansul system, the hood, the ovens and anything to get this operating," Sisneros said.Launching a business during this time is not easy, but they say their desire to be their own entrepreneurs and serve their community runs deep."I see that there are hurdles, but there's not a hurdle big enough for me not to jump," Sisneros said.A dream they're following, even in the pandemic.Knotty Chix plans to do pop-up events and farmer's markets until their store open.