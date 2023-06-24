Fresno County supervisors question LGBTQIA+ books in libraries

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pride Month is being celebrated throughout Fresno County, including in public libraries.

Books about LGBTQIA+ characters are featured books in some libraries, including in downtown Fresno and Clovis.

"I received a complaint from one of my constituents, and there's been several. That prompted me to do kind of a personal fact-finding investigation. So I visited three libraries in my neck of the woods," said Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau.

Brandau said he visited the library branches in Woodward Park, Fig Garden, and Clovis and told Action News Supervisor Nathan Maggsig visited the branch in downtown Fresno.

"I found some stuff that I thought should not be marketed to children at Fresno County libraries," said Brandau.

Brandau would not elaborate on which books were the root of concern for the supervisors or specifically what topics were included in the books.

"There's books talking about parents and how their skin color, eye color can vary and in that same regard their gender identity or who they find attractive is different as well," said Jason Scott, executive director of LGBT Fresno.

Scott visited the Clovis library and said he did not see any reason to be concerned over the age appropriateness of any of the books displayed in the children's section.

"The things are not threatening, they're not trying to change your children's gender identity or sexual orientation," said Scott.

This comes at a time when school districts and counties in other states are banning books depicting LGBTQIA+ characters.

Brandau said he is hoping the conversation about what is allowed in children's sections of county libraries will continue over the next few weeks.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.