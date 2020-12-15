Society

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are launching their own podcast on Spotify

LOS ANGELES -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing new details about what they have been up to since moving to Southern California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are launching a new podcast on Spotify, set to debut later this month.

The couple shared a glimpse Tuesday of what listeners can expect in a two minute episode description on Spotify.

It starts with a candid moment between Prince Harry and Meghan.

Harry: "Should we start? Ladies first."

Meghan: "No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent."

Harry: "Archewell Audio."

Meghan: "I mean?"

Harry: "Really?" (laughs)

Meghan: "Shall we?"

Harry: "Yeah, let's do it."

"Hi guys, I'm Harry. And I'm Meghan."

The couple says one of the things they have always talked about is their passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.

"That's what this project is all about," said Harry. "To bring bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground because when that happens change is really possible."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say their first full episode will be a holiday special.

"We are talking to some amazing people. They are going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year, which has been --- as we know -- a difficult one for everyone," said Meghan.

The goal is to celebrate human kindness and compassion in the midst of a pandemic.

"So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it's worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness," said Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan end their podcast introduction by encouraging listeners to follow their page to get the newest episodes.

"We're so excited, so follow and listen for free only on Spotify," said Meghan. "We'll meet you back here soon."



Spotify tweeted about the multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio saying, "Put. The. Kettle. On."

Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said, "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world."

The couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in March. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 1-year-old son Archie now live in Santa Barbara.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsholidayholiday specialprince harrysanta barbaralos angelesmeghan marklespotifypodcastu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News