Private plane crashes into runway while taking off in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A private plane crashed into a runway of the Visalia Airport while taking off.

It happened just after 9:30 Friday night.

Police say the pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

Investigators believe equipment failure caused the crash.

