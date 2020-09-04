protest

Protest held against plan to close part of Fresno's H Street

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Business owners and community members held a protest on Thursday against a plan from Producers Dairy Foods that would close a portion of H street in Fresno.

The protesters were trying to make drivers along this busy street aware of the plan.

The company hopes to use the area to keep all their trucks in one place, but those protesting say that will come at a cost to nearby businesses.

'Save our Streets' was the message they held up.

Protesters feel like the company has not been transparent about the project.

The warehouses and silos at the site would be leveled.

Juan Meza, a contractor who runs his small business in the area, says the expansion project would directly impact companies like his.

The president of Producers Dairy says this is the best alternative to consolidate their trucks into one area.

He says it would benefit the community by reducing traffic in the neighborhood and lowering truck emissions.

The dairy already has the agreement to buy the property on H street, but the deal is contingent on the city giving up that portion of H Street.

A neighborhood Zoom webinar was scheduled for 6 p.m for the community to voice their concerns.
