Project Student A.I.D.E. partners with FUSD for 1,000 backpack giveaway

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All across Central California, students are returning to the classroom.

While it's a joyous time for many families, it can be stressful for those in need.

That's why Project Student A.I.D.E. is working to ensure they're prepared in the classroom and at home.

Assist, inspire, develop, and empower. That is the goal of Project Student A.I.D.E, and with that in mind, this year, they are providing 100 backpacks to each of the 12 schools that have partnered with the program.

It's not just backpacks, but supplies for students and parents, too. A need that can sometimes be overlooked for some local students who lack supplies.

"Without backpacks, some of what you and I would consider basic supplies, pencils, paper, whatnot. And so we are actually able to provide that now," said Katie Navarrette, Principal at Susan B. Anthony Elementary.

In addition to the backpacks, each school received some pretty rad gear to use as incentives as they saw fit.

"As you look up here, you'll see bikes across the place, and on the bikes, you'll see helmets and the helmets were donated by the Fresno Fire Department," explained Nathan Franklin with Cornerstone Community Care.

And it's not just the start of the school year. Partnering schools will receive two bikes every quarter, and year-round, there will be events and programs that continue to support local students and parents.

"During Thanksgiving, I'm going to be calling, and we'll have anywhere from 5-10 boxes of a Thanksgiving dinner because I know there are some families that are not going to have that available to them," said Pearl Reyna, Direct of Project Student A.I.D.E.

And for Christmas, the Cornerstone Conference Center turns into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.

"We make sure that each child gets a brand-new gift," added Reyna.

Teachers and Principals across the district are grateful for programs like Project Student A.I.D.E., where they see the program's impact year-round.

"We've seen programs like this also with shoes where we had a student, a sixth grader, walk out and begin crying, saying it was the first pair of shoes he ever received that were just his own," said Navarrette.

For more information on Project Student A.I.D.E or if you would like to get your school involved in the next donation event, click here.

