Coronavirus

Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, officials looking to ramp up testing

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Public health officials in Fresno County say they're looking at ways to ramp up COVID-19 testing after the county announced their first death connected to the virus.

"They had underlying conditions and were treated aggressively at one of our local hospitals...it was expected...but it comes as a shock," said Dr. Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Public Health Department.

After the confirmed cases in the county reached 100 on Friday, Dr. Vohra says of those cases, nearly 30 are travel-related, while 24 were community-acquired. Several others remain under investigation.

An ABC Owned Television Station analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project shows that the state of New York leads in testing with over 20,000 tests for a million residents.

California, however, is second to last, testing over 800 people per million residents.



Vohra says the numbers are staggering, but they're hoping that'll change soon.

RELATED: CA ranks near the bottom of all states in completing coronavirus tests, new data shows

"Some hospitals will be able to do in-house testing soon, and actually try to ramp up capacity at public health. Hopefully, that will address those backlogs."

Vohra says residents are now advised that wearing cloth masks might be a good idea.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News