food

New pumpkin spice cup of ramen noodles to hit store shelves in October

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

New Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles mixes genius and insanity

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nissin Foods has introduced the next product looking to take advantage of America's pumpkin spice craze, for better or for worse.

The Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles have been listed on the website as 'the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced'.

Nissin suggests topping the noodles with whipped cream "for the full pumpkin spice experience".

The limited edition noodles will be sold at Walmart in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbuzzworthyfoodtrendingu.s. & worldpumpkin spice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Here's why Ocean Spray's cranberry sauce labels are upside-down
Action News Morning Update
Paradise Dynasty will win your heart with its famous dumplings
Houston moms reel in "Shark" as partner for seafood business
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News