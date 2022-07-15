Society

Exhibit showcasing Punjabi and Sikh culture returns to central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Exhibit showcasing Punjabi and Sikh culture returns to central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An art exhibit showcasing Punjabi and Sikh culture has returned to central Fresno.

The work of Parm Singh and two other artists are on display at Punjabi Radio USA on Barton and Weldon.

The paintings feature everything from history to everyday life.

Organizers say its important for people to connect with their cultural roots.

"He paints very pivotal moments which led to major changes in history in that era," says Raj Singh.

In addition to the art exhibit, the Punjabi Cultural Center is also hosting a children's art camp.

If you'd like to see this art for yourself, it's free and open to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoart
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Reward increased for information on Fresno house fire that killed boy
5 lawsuits allege child sex abuse at Riverdale Assembly of God, school
Merced man who murdered his family in 1998 now up for parole
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to 4,700 acres
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Tulare, police say
Fresno State professor dies while trying to save others from drowning
Signs the housing market is turning more buyer-friendly
Show More
Approximately $20M worth of drugs seized in Calif.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near River Park, police say
Homeless population rises in Valley counties, but fewer on the streets
Water shutoffs to resume in Tulare on August 3
4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Central California
More TOP STORIES News