Exhibit showcasing Punjabi and Sikh culture returns to central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An art exhibit showcasing Punjabi and Sikh culture has returned to central Fresno.The work of Parm Singh and two other artists are on display at Punjabi Radio USA on Barton and Weldon.The paintings feature everything from history to everyday life.Organizers say its important for people to connect with their cultural roots."He paints very pivotal moments which led to major changes in history in that era," says Raj Singh.In addition to the art exhibit, the Punjabi Cultural Center is also hosting a children's art camp.If you'd like to see this art for yourself, it's free and open to the public.