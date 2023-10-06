The Bulldogs are off to a perfect 5-0 start and are nationally ranked.

QB&A with David Carr: Fresno State Bulldogs off to 5-0 start, Saints on 2 game skid

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs are off to a perfect 5-0 start and are nationally ranked.

However, former Fresno State quarterback David Carr thinks they could be even better.

In this week's QB &A, Carr shares how they can improve ahead of this weekend's trip to Laramie.

Carr also offered up some tips for his brother's offense in New Orleans.

The Saints are hoping to snap a two game skid on Sunday against the Patriots.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.